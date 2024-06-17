Harbhajan Singh Applauds India's T20 World Cup Performance

Harbhajan Singh has showered praise on the Indian cricket team for their stellar performance in the T20 World Cup group stage. The former off-spinner highlighted key contributions from Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant as significant positives. India's undefeated run saw them advance to the Super Eight stage.

India's victories came against formidable opponents including Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA. A final league game against Canada was unfortunately called off due to adverse weather conditions in Florida. Harbhajan commended Pandya for surpassing expectations with his bowling, securing seven wickets despite fitness concerns from his previous IPL season.

Rishabh Pant also received accolades for his adaptability, coming back strong after a near-fatal car accident. Batting at number three, Pant achieved a strike rate of 124.67, forming a crucial Left-Right combination in the lineup. India is now set to face Afghanistan in the Super Eight stage in Barbados on June 20, with Harbhajan confident in the team's brave resilience.

