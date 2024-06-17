Left Menu

Harbhajan Singh Applauds India's T20 World Cup Performance

Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh praised India's performance in the T20 World Cup group stage, highlighting Hardik Pandya's impressive bowling and Rishabh Pant's adaptability at the number three position. India advanced to the Super Eight stage undefeated after overcoming Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA, with a game against Canada being rained out.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 15:21 IST
Harbhajan Singh Applauds India's T20 World Cup Performance
Harbhajan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Harbhajan Singh has showered praise on the Indian cricket team for their stellar performance in the T20 World Cup group stage. The former off-spinner highlighted key contributions from Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant as significant positives. India's undefeated run saw them advance to the Super Eight stage.

India's victories came against formidable opponents including Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA. A final league game against Canada was unfortunately called off due to adverse weather conditions in Florida. Harbhajan commended Pandya for surpassing expectations with his bowling, securing seven wickets despite fitness concerns from his previous IPL season.

Rishabh Pant also received accolades for his adaptability, coming back strong after a near-fatal car accident. Batting at number three, Pant achieved a strike rate of 124.67, forming a crucial Left-Right combination in the lineup. India is now set to face Afghanistan in the Super Eight stage in Barbados on June 20, with Harbhajan confident in the team's brave resilience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024