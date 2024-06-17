Left Menu

Ukraine display destroyed stadium stand in Munich in reminder of war ahead of Euro 2024 opener

Ukraine also trained there ahead of the last European Championship, where it reached the quarterfinals in its most successful campaign to date.Learning that the stadium was destroyed felt like finding out your home was ruined, said Shevchenko, Ukraines coach at Euro 2020.The stand and installation will be taken around to different German cities with the next stop being Dsseldorf, where Ukraine plays its next Group E match against Slovakia on Friday.Its very important that we show during the war that in the country, we continue our lives, the 47-year-old Shevchenko added.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:32 IST
Ukraine display destroyed stadium stand in Munich in reminder of war ahead of Euro 2024 opener
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Ukrainian soccer federation unveiled an installation in Munich of a stadium stand destroyed in the war back home to highlight the ongoing conflict ahead of the team's first match at the European Championship on Monday.

Parts of a stand from Kharkiv's Sonyachny stadium built for Euro 2012 — which Ukraine co-hosted — were displayed in a square in Munich ahead of the team's opener against Romania.

Russian troops destroyed the stadium in May 2022 and are part of an interactive installation highlighting that 500 sports infrastructure facilities in Ukraine have suffered from Russian bombings and missile strikes during the two-year war.

"Today, we're going to start our games," said former Ukraine coach and striker Andriy Shevchenko, president of the country's soccer federation. "One team on the field, but a million soldiers who stay and defend Ukraine.

"We are all together. We play today for the country. We play today for the people who defend our lives and our country." The stadium was the training base for the Netherlands team during Euro 2012. Ukraine also trained there ahead of the last European Championship, where it reached the quarterfinals in its most successful campaign to date.

"Learning that the stadium was destroyed felt like finding out your home was ruined," said Shevchenko, Ukraine's coach at Euro 2020.

The stand and installation will be taken around to different German cities with the next stop being Düsseldorf, where Ukraine plays its next Group E match against Slovakia on Friday.

"It's very important that we show during the war that in the country, we continue our lives," the 47-year-old Shevchenko added. "Sport is a big part of our society. It's a very powerful tool but in good hands.

"The participation of Ukrainian team today it's very important message for the rest of the world that we continue to live and we're going to fight, but not only fight we're going to do our normal life and try to be part of European society and the world society who share the same values of their freedom and democracy with us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024