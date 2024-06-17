Sergio Ramos Bids Farewell to Sevilla
Veteran footballer Sergio Ramos will not renew his contract with Sevilla next season. The 38-year-old hasn't announced future plans after his stint with the Spanish club. Ramos, who retired from international play last year, previously played for Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.
- Country:
- Spain
Veteran defender Sergio Ramos will not return to Sevilla next season, the Spanish club announced on Monday. The 38-year-old told Sevilla he does not plan to extend his contract, which ended after this season.
The player has not publicly disclosed his future plans. Ramos is not part of Spain's squad for the European Championship in Germany after retiring from internationals last year. The seasoned defender joined Sevilla from Paris Saint-Germain last season, notably scoring seven goals in 37 appearances.
His official farewell from Sevilla is scheduled for Monday.
