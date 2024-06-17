Left Menu

Sergio Ramos Bids Farewell to Sevilla

Veteran footballer Sergio Ramos will not renew his contract with Sevilla next season. The 38-year-old hasn't announced future plans after his stint with the Spanish club. Ramos, who retired from international play last year, previously played for Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:59 IST
Sergio Ramos Bids Farewell to Sevilla
Sergio Ramos
  • Country:
  • Spain

Veteran defender Sergio Ramos will not return to Sevilla next season, the Spanish club announced on Monday. The 38-year-old told Sevilla he does not plan to extend his contract, which ended after this season.

The player has not publicly disclosed his future plans. Ramos is not part of Spain's squad for the European Championship in Germany after retiring from internationals last year. The seasoned defender joined Sevilla from Paris Saint-Germain last season, notably scoring seven goals in 37 appearances.

His official farewell from Sevilla is scheduled for Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024