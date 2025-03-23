Historic Win: Real Madrid Triumphs Over Barcelona in Women's El Clasico

In a nail-biting match on Sunday, Real Madrid celebrated a historic moment by achieving their first victory in the women's El Clasico. The team defeated Barcelona 3-1 in a crucial Liga F clash, ending an 18-match losing streak against their rivals.

Caroline Weir emerged as the star of the match, netting two decisive goals in the 87th minute and deep into added time, ensuring a memorable triumph at the Olympic Stadium. This victory was a significant comeback for Real Madrid, who suffered a 5-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Women's Super Cup final earlier this year.

The win disrupted Barcelona's impressive run, halting their 10-game winning streak. With seven matches left in the season, Real Madrid remains close challengers to Barcelona, occupying the second spot in the league table. Both teams now focus on their next challenges, with important Champions League quarter-finals on the horizon against Wolfsburg and Arsenal, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)