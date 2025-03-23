Left Menu

Historic Win: Real Madrid Triumphs Over Barcelona in Women's El Clasico

Real Madrid secured their first women's El Clasico victory, defeating Barcelona 3-1. Caroline Weir clinched the win with two late goals. The result ended Barcelona's 10-game winning streak and poised Real closer in the league. Both teams are also competing in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:31 IST
Historic Win: Real Madrid Triumphs Over Barcelona in Women's El Clasico
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a nail-biting match on Sunday, Real Madrid celebrated a historic moment by achieving their first victory in the women's El Clasico. The team defeated Barcelona 3-1 in a crucial Liga F clash, ending an 18-match losing streak against their rivals.

Caroline Weir emerged as the star of the match, netting two decisive goals in the 87th minute and deep into added time, ensuring a memorable triumph at the Olympic Stadium. This victory was a significant comeback for Real Madrid, who suffered a 5-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Women's Super Cup final earlier this year.

The win disrupted Barcelona's impressive run, halting their 10-game winning streak. With seven matches left in the season, Real Madrid remains close challengers to Barcelona, occupying the second spot in the league table. Both teams now focus on their next challenges, with important Champions League quarter-finals on the horizon against Wolfsburg and Arsenal, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025