Kane Williamson Leads New Zealand in T20 World Cup Farewell Match Against Papua New Guinea

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl against Papua New Guinea in an inconsequential Group C match of the T20 World Cup on Monday.

The toss at Brian Lara Stadium was delayed due to intermittent rains. Despite both teams being knocked out, the match carries sentimental weight as Trent Boult plays his last game in a T20 World Cup.

Although New Zealand failed to advance to the Super Eight stage, they have secured a spot in the 2026 T20 World Cup, to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka, based on their ICC rankings. The New Zealand team comprises Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, and more cricket stars, while Papua New Guinea fields players like Tony Ura, Assad Vala, and Chad Soper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)