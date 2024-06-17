Left Menu

Harbhajan Singh Urges Gary Kirsten to Return to Team India Amid Pakistan Criticism

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has advised Gary Kirsten against persisting with his coaching role in Pakistan. Kirsten criticized the Pakistani team for its lack of unity during the T20 World Cup. Disappointed with their performance, Kirsten was suggested by Harbhajan to return to coaching Team India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:50 IST
In a spirited exchange on social media, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh advised Gary Kirsten to abandon his coaching stint with Pakistan, criticizing the team's lack of unity. Kirsten had recently blasted the Pakistani players for their toxic atmosphere during the T20 World Cup, which culminated in a dismal first-round exit.

Kirsten, who had taken up the coaching assignment just before the tournament, expressed his dismay at the players' unwillingness to support one another, calling it one of the most disunited teams he has ever coached. Harbhajan urged him to consider returning to coach the Indian cricket team, recalling Kirsten's significant role in India's 2011 World Cup victory.

Harbhajan's comments come amidst speculations that former India opener Gautam Gambhir may replace current head coach Rahul Dravid. 'Don't waste your time there, Gary. Come back to Coach Team INDIA,' Harbhajan posted on social media, praising Kirsten's coaching prowess and his connection with the 2011 World Cup-winning team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

