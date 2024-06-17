Ganemat Sekhon Shines in ISSF Shotgun World Cup Despite Sixth Place Finish

India's Ganemat Sekhon showcased her talent at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, securing a spot in the women's skeet final but ultimately finishing sixth.

Sekhons managed 16 hits out of 20 in the 60-shot final. Despite a strong start, she was the first finalist to be eliminated as the Rio Olympic champion, Diana Bacosi, claimed gold with 57 hits.

Earlier, Sekhon excelled in the qualification, scoring a perfect 25 in her final round for a total of 120 over five rounds. She clinched the sixth qualification spot after a shootoff with three other competitors, narrowly outperforming Peru's Daniella Borda.

Despite her initial success in the final, hitting all targets at the first station alongside USA's Dania Jo Vizzi and Bacosi, Sekhon's performance fell short as she missed only one out of the next 10.

Other Indian competitors in women's skeet, Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon, finished 30th and 39th respectively. In men's skeet, Sheeraz Sheikh and Anantjeet Singh Naruka both shot identical scores to finish 30th and 31st, while Mairaj Ahmad Khan was 79th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)