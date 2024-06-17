Gary Kirsten’s Scathing Critique: Pakistan Cricket Team Lacks Unity

Head coach Gary Kirsten has issued a scathing assessment of the Pakistan cricket team, emphasizing a profound lack of unity among players.

Following their early exit from the T20 World Cup, Kirsten criticized the team's overall performance, noting significant fitness and skill-level deficiencies.

The seasoned coach plans to submit a detailed report to the Pakistan Cricket Board, outlining key areas for improvement.

