Gary Kirsten’s Scathing Critique: Pakistan Cricket Team Lacks Unity
In a critical analysis, head coach Gary Kirsten has voiced his dissatisfaction with the Pakistan cricket team, citing a lack of unity as a primary issue. This follows their early exit from the T20 World Cup. Kirsten also highlighted fitness and skill deficiencies. He plans to submit a detailed report to the PCB.
Head coach Gary Kirsten has issued a scathing assessment of the Pakistan cricket team, emphasizing a profound lack of unity among players.
Following their early exit from the T20 World Cup, Kirsten criticized the team's overall performance, noting significant fitness and skill-level deficiencies.
The seasoned coach plans to submit a detailed report to the Pakistan Cricket Board, outlining key areas for improvement.
