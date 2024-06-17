Lockie Ferguson Makes T20I History with Record-Breaking Spell

Lockie Ferguson etched his name in T20I history by delivering the most economical spell ever seen, as New Zealand dismantled Papua New Guinea for a paltry 78 runs in a Group C World Cup match on Monday.

In a feat matched only by Canada's Saad Bin Zafar, Ferguson bowled four consecutive maiden overs, concluding with figures of 4-4-0-3. The Kiwis' disciplined bowling performance trapped the PNG batsman, who were restricted to few boundaries in their 19.4-over innings.

Trent Boult, in his final T20 World Cup appearance, and Tim Southee, who initiated the breakthrough by dismissing PNG opener Tony Ura, complemented Ferguson's outstanding performance. Despite falling short on wickets, Boult and other bowlers held PNG's scoring in check, securing a comprehensive win.

