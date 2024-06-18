Left Menu

Kylian Mbappé's Injury Puts France's Euro Hopes in Jeopardy

Kylian Mbappé's facial injury during France's 1-0 win against Austria in the European Championship puts his future in the tournament in doubt. Following a collision, Mbappé suffered a bloodied and swollen nose. France coach Didier Deschamps and his teammates expressed concern over his condition and its impact on the team's chances.

PTI | Dusseldorf | Updated: 18-06-2024 08:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 08:27 IST
Kylian Mbappé
  • Country:
  • Germany

Kylian Mbappé's participation in the European Championship has been cast into serious doubt following a facial injury sustained in France's narrow 1-0 victory against Austria.

The incident occurred during an aerial collision with Austria's Kevin Danso, leaving Mbappé with a bloodied and swollen nose.

"I don't have the elements in my hands," stated France coach Didier Deschamps. "He didn't get off lightly. It is still to be seen. I cannot at this stage give the answer (if he will be ruled out)."

The immediate concern was evident on the field, with Austria goalkeeper Patrick Pentz signaling for urgent medical assistance.

"We're worried to see Kylian leave the field like that," commented France midfielder N'Golo Kante. "We still don't know what the situation is. ... We hope that it's not too severe and that he's back with us for the rest of the competition."

Mbappé, widely regarded as one of the best players in the world and France's talisman, later attempted to lighten the mood by asking for ideas for masks on social media, suggesting he might need facial protection to continue in the tournament.

Despite his injury, Mbappé remains crucial for France's aspirations of claiming a record-equalling third European Championship title.

