UEFA Probes Serbian Fan Misconduct at Euro 2024

UEFA has lodged one disciplinary charge and commenced a separate probe into alleged discrimination by Serbia fans at a European Championship match against England, it was revealed Monday.

The precise details were left unspecified by UEFA, yet the actions follow a formal grievance from the soccer federation of Kosovo. Kosovo gained independence from Serbia in 2008—a fact that Serbia has never acknowledged.

UEFA's disciplinary panel will review charges against Serbia for transmitting provocative messages deemed inappropriate for a sports event and for throwing objects during England's narrow 1-0 victory in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

Serbian fans displayed a national flag incorporating the territory of Kosovo, which was previously a republic of Serbia.

Kosovo's soccer officials notified UEFA of flags, chants, and banners that allegedly contained "political, chauvinistic, and racist messages" directed against their nation.

The disciplinary charges will be deliberated before Thursday, when Serbia is set to face Slovenia in their second Euro 2024 game in Munich. Typical penalties include fines, with harsher punishment potentially enacted in future tournaments.

UEFA did not specify a timeline for the investigation into the claimed discriminatory behavior.

Clashes between Serbian and English fans occurred in the city prior to the evening game, though under UEFA rules, football federations are strictly liable for incidents within stadiums, and this liability may not extend to violent episodes outside the venue.

UEFA has previously sanctioned Serbia multiple times for fan misconduct and discrimination, including limiting ticket sales and mandating matches to be played in empty stadiums.

