West Indies Triumphs in T20 World Cup Clash Against Afghanistan

In a gripping T20 World Cup Group C match on Tuesday, West Indies delivered a robust performance, defeating Afghanistan. Key contributions from Nicholas Pooran and a stellar pace attack secured their win. Afghanistan struggled to overcome the potent West Indies bowling line-up, falling short in their run chase.

In a gripping T20 World Cup Group C match on Tuesday, West Indies showcased a dominant performance, securing victory over Afghanistan. Brandon King was the early wicket for the West Indies, but Nicholas Pooran's commanding score of 98 and vital contributions from other batsmen ensured a solid total of 218 runs.

Afghanistan's innings was fraught with challenges as they found it difficult to handle the versatile West Indies bowling attack. Obed McCoy's impressive three-wicket haul and Akeal Hosein's key breakthroughs systematically dismantled Afghanistan's batting line-up, leading to their demise at a mere 114 runs.

West Indies' comprehensive win reinforces their position in Group C, as both individual brilliance and collective team effort paved the way for this crucial win in the T20 World Cup.

