Sharmila Devi's Determined Comeback to Indian Women's Hockey

Young forward Sharmila Devi attributes her return to the Indian women's hockey team to her relentless desire for self-improvement. After a nine-month hiatus, she rejoined the team during the FIH Hockey Pro League against China in February 2024 and continues to strive for consistency and excellence in her game.

Updated: 18-06-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 12:36 IST
In a testament to resilience and dedication, young forward Sharmila Devi has credited her determined pursuit of self-betterment for her re-entry into the Indian women's hockey team. After an arduous nine-month absence, the 22-year-old from Haryana made her return during the FIH Hockey Pro League match against China in February this year.

"It wasn't easy. I didn't get to play for the national side for close to nine months," Sharmila revealed in a statement from Hockey India. Missing critical tournaments like the Asian Games and Olympic Qualifiers, Devi faced challenging times but remained mentally robust and continued her rigorous training regime.

Sharmila reminisced about her hard work, saying, "I worked on my game day in and day out. I wanted to become the best player I could be. I was very clear that that was the only way back, and I had to give it my all." With renewed vigor, she stepped onto the field against China, relishing the opportunity to don the Indian jersey once more, despite the game's outcome not favoring her team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

