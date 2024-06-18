Left Menu

Kylian Mbappé Faces Euro 2024 Uncertainty After Nose Injury

Kylian Mbappé suffered a broken nose during France's win over Austria in Euro 2024, leading to uncertainty about his participation in the tournament. The injury occurred during an aerial collision with Austria's Kevin Danso. Mbappé will require a protective mask if he continues to play.

Kylian Mbappé sustained a broken nose during France's narrow 1-0 victory over Austria at the European Championship on Monday, jeopardizing his Euro 2024 campaign. The World Cup-winning striker was forced off the pitch following a collision with Austria's Kevin Danso during the Group D match at Dusseldorf Arena.

In the immediate aftermath, French coach Didier Deschamps was unsure whether the injury would sideline Mbappé for the rest of the tournament. The striker was taken to a hospital in Dusseldorf, where the extent of his injury was confirmed.

France's Football Federation stated that Mbappé will undergo treatment in the coming days without requiring immediate surgery. A protective mask will be crafted to potentially enable his return to the competition after a recovery period. Mbappé addressed the incident on social media, seeking suggestions for masks while he continues to train with his squad.

