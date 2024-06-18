Asha Shobana Shines at Chinnaswamy: A Dream Debut

Leg-spinner Asha Shobana on Tuesday attributed her splendid debut to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has always been ''special'' for her and gave her distinct advantages.

After years of dedication in domestic cricket, the 31-year-old was finally selected for the playing XI in the first women's ODI of the three-match series against South Africa. The Kerala spinner, instrumental in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Women's Premier League (WPL) triumph, showcased her talent by claiming 4/22, helping India dismiss the formidable South African lineup for 122 runs in their 266-run chase.

''Chinnaswamy, of course, is very special for me. Even before representing RCB, Chinnaswamy had a special place in my heart. From my Under-19 days, whenever I bowled here, I got some advantages,'' Shobana remarked ahead of the second ODI.

Shobana expressed her personal desire to perform her best against the robust South African squad, celebrating India's significant 143-run victory. She expressed gratitude towards RCB for helping her prepare for the international stage, attributing her performance to the experience gained during the WPL.

Among her four wickets, Shobana singled out her dismissal of her ''favourite'' cricketer Marizanne Kapp, deceiving the all-rounder with a well-planned delivery.

''I always stick to my basics and strengths. Variation in pace is key. Kapp is one of my favourite players; adapting our strategy to bowl against such skilled players has been crucial,'' she noted.

Reflecting on her idols, Shobana highlighted cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble, alongside contemporary figures like Yuzvendra Chahal, as influential in her career.

