Former Coach Stimac Threatens Legal Action Against AIFF Over Contract Breach
Former India football coach Igor Stimac has threatened to sue the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in the FIFA Tribunal. Stimac accuses AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey of multiple contract breaches and blames him for the team’s failures. He demands payment of his remaining dues within ten days and claims health deterioration due to the AIFF's actions.
Former India football coach Igor Stimac has issued a stern warning to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), announcing his intent to file a lawsuit in the FIFA Tribunal if his dues are not cleared within the next ten days. He labeled his sacking as 'unilateral' and 'unjust'.
Stimac did not mince words while criticizing AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, whom he accuses of multiple contract breaches and holds responsible for the Indian team's lackluster performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The Croatian coach contends that his tenure with the Indian team has severely affected his health.
If the AIFF fails to settle the matter promptly, Stimac plans to initiate proceedings against the federation. His lawyer is prepared to take over communication, highlighting the gravity of the situation. Stimac's ultimatum comes after a series of disputes and what he describes as 'unethical' conduct by AIFF officials.
