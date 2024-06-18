Neeraj Chopra Clinches Gold at Paavo Nurmi Games with Dominating Performance

India's Olympic and world champion javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, secured his maiden gold medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games on Tuesday. The star athlete dominated a strong field upon his return to competitive action after a month-long break.

Chopra, who claimed a silver here in 2022, delivered a stellar performance with a throw of 85.97m in his third attempt, leading the field for most of the competition. His formidable effort overshadowed the much-anticipated performance of 19-year-old German prodigy Max Dehning, who finished a disappointing seventh.

With this victory, Chopra has solidified his status as a favorite for gold at the upcoming Paris Olympics, despite his winning distance falling short of his previous records at the event.

