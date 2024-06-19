British Triathletes Gear Up for Paris Olympics

Britain's twice Olympic medallist Georgia Taylor-Brown, Kate Waugh and Sam Dickinson are the final triathletes selected for the country's Paris Olympics squad, the British Olympic Association said on Wednesday. The trio join Beth Potter and Alex Yee, who were named in the team at the end of 2023.

"It's really exciting to be naming the full squad ... with the Games being so close to home and after the experience of a COVID Games in Tokyo," said Mike Cavendish, British Triathlon Performance Director and Team GB Triathlon Lead. "Throughout the process, realistic potential for winning medals was at the fore, and it's with this in mind we welcome Georgia, Kate and Sam to join the already announced Beth Potter and Alex Yee.

"This was an incredibly hard selection process and one that I'm aware brings delight for some athletes but also disappointment for others." Britain is the most successful triathlon nation at the Olympics since the sport's inclusion in 2000, with a total of eight medals overall won in London, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

The 30-year-old Taylor-Brown will compete at her second Olympics after she clinched an individual silver medal the Tokyo 2020 Games, where she then formed part of the quartet that won Team GB their first ever mixed relay gold. Waugh, 25, and Dickinson, 26, will be making their Olympic debuts in Paris.

