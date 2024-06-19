PGA Tour and LIV Golf Consensual Progress: A New Era for Professional Golf?

In a significant meeting held recently in New York, the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf have made notable progress on several key issues.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan emphasized that while considerable advances have been made, there is still much work to be done to reach a final agreement.

The meeting, which included influential figures such as Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, and Rory McIlroy, focused on crafting a shared vision that would maximize global opportunities for professional golfers.

Monahan further announced several changes to the PGA Tour schedule in 2025, including a new sponsor exemption for Tiger Woods in the $20 million signature events. This acknowledges Woods' exceptional career accomplishments, with 80-plus wins.

Other significant adjustments were proposed to support players with conditional status, aiming to ensure fair play opportunities moving forward.

As the sport evolves, these steps signal a promising future for professional golf.

