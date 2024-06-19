Left Menu

Tanzim Hasan Sakib Penalized for Code Breach During Fiery Spell Against Nepal

Bangladesh seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been fined 15% of his match fee for violating the ICC's code of conduct during a T20 World Cup group match against Nepal. The incident occurred during a spirited spell that helped Bangladesh secure a 21-run win. He accepted the sanction without a formal hearing.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 19-06-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 10:11 IST
Tanzim Hasan Sakib Penalized for Code Breach During Fiery Spell Against Nepal
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Bangladesh seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib was fined 15% of his match fee for violating the ICC's code of conduct during the final Group D match of the T20 World Cup against Nepal. The decisive incident happened during the third over of Nepal's chase on Sunday when Tanzim engaged in a verbal altercation with Nepal captain Rohit Paudel amidst a spirited spell at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown.

Tanzim's performance was stellar, finishing with a match-winning spell of 4/7, securing Bangladesh a 21-run victory. However, his actions led him to breach Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which concerns inappropriate physical contact with other players or officials.

The charges were pressed by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sam Nogajski, with third umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena. Tanzim admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, nullifying the need for a formal hearing.

Bangladesh's victory over Nepal ensured their progression to the Super Eight stage of the tournament, with their next match scheduled against Australia in Antigua on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024