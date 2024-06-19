Tanzim Hasan Sakib Penalized for Code Breach During Fiery Spell Against Nepal

Bangladesh seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib was fined 15% of his match fee for violating the ICC's code of conduct during the final Group D match of the T20 World Cup against Nepal. The decisive incident happened during the third over of Nepal's chase on Sunday when Tanzim engaged in a verbal altercation with Nepal captain Rohit Paudel amidst a spirited spell at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown.

Tanzim's performance was stellar, finishing with a match-winning spell of 4/7, securing Bangladesh a 21-run victory. However, his actions led him to breach Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which concerns inappropriate physical contact with other players or officials.

The charges were pressed by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sam Nogajski, with third umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena. Tanzim admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, nullifying the need for a formal hearing.

Bangladesh's victory over Nepal ensured their progression to the Super Eight stage of the tournament, with their next match scheduled against Australia in Antigua on Thursday.

