FC Barcelona Closes All India-based Barca Academies After 14 Years

In a surprising turn of events, world-renowned football club FC Barcelona has announced the closure of all its academies in India, effective from July 1. This marks the end of a 14-year journey aimed at training Indian kids in the illustrious 'La Masia' style.

No official reason has been given for the shutdown, but impacted locations include Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune. In a statement, the club expressed gratitude to families, coaches, local staff, and their Indian partner, Conscient Football, for their commitment to the project over the years.

Since its inception in 2010, Barca Academy India served as the largest grassroots football training initiative, conducting numerous programs, camps, and tournaments. The academy has also produced talents who have learned to play football in the Barca style and with the club's values.

