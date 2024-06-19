Left Menu

FC Barcelona Closes All India-based Barca Academies After 14 Years

After 14 years of operation, FC Barcelona has decided to close all its Barca Academies in India. Effective from July 1, these academies in cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune will shut down without an official reason provided. Barca Academy was the largest grassroots football training initiative in India.

In a surprising turn of events, world-renowned football club FC Barcelona has announced the closure of all its academies in India, effective from July 1. This marks the end of a 14-year journey aimed at training Indian kids in the illustrious 'La Masia' style.

No official reason has been given for the shutdown, but impacted locations include Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune. In a statement, the club expressed gratitude to families, coaches, local staff, and their Indian partner, Conscient Football, for their commitment to the project over the years.

Since its inception in 2010, Barca Academy India served as the largest grassroots football training initiative, conducting numerous programs, camps, and tournaments. The academy has also produced talents who have learned to play football in the Barca style and with the club's values.

