Mandhana & Kaur's Power-Packed Centuries Propel India in ODI Thriller

Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur delivered spectacular performances in the second women's ODI against South Africa on Wednesday, each scoring remarkable centuries to push India's total to a formidable 325 for five.

Mandhana's dazzling 120-ball 136 set the pace, while Kaur's unbeaten 103 off 88 balls solidified the team's strong position after being invited to bat first by the South African team.

The visitors saw some success with Nonkululeko Mlaba who claimed two wickets for 51 runs, but it wasn't enough to curb the host's commanding innings.

