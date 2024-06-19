PCB Awaits Fitness Updates on Future Fast Bowling Stars

The Pakistan Cricket Board is eagerly awaiting updates on the fitness of four promising fast bowlers. Ihsanullah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, and Zeeshan Zameer are on the road to recovery, either rehabilitating or awaiting surgeries.

Supervised by a medical panel that includes Prof Rana Dilawaiz Nadeem, Dr. Mumraiz Naqshband, and Prof Javed Akram, these players' injuries are being closely monitored to expedite their return to the field. Iqbal and Zameer, both sidelined by knee injuries, are due for evaluations and surgeries at the Aspetar Institute in Qatar. Particularly for Iqbal, an assessment is imminent at the renowned facility.

Ihsanullah, who has undergone two elbow surgeries, is continuing his rehabilitation under PCB's guidance. Wasim Jr is still in recovery from a back injury that kept him out of the T20 World Cup. The PCB hopes that these emerging talents will soon bolster the national team's roster once fully fit.

