Left Menu

PCB Awaits Fitness Updates on Future Fast Bowling Stars

The Pakistan Cricket Board is eagerly awaiting fitness updates on four young fast bowlers. Ihsanullah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, and Zeeshan Zameer are currently under rehabilitation or awaiting surgery. A medical panel oversees their treatments, hoping to secure their places in the national team.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 19-06-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 17:08 IST
PCB Awaits Fitness Updates on Future Fast Bowling Stars
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board is eagerly awaiting updates on the fitness of four promising fast bowlers. Ihsanullah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, and Zeeshan Zameer are on the road to recovery, either rehabilitating or awaiting surgeries.

Supervised by a medical panel that includes Prof Rana Dilawaiz Nadeem, Dr. Mumraiz Naqshband, and Prof Javed Akram, these players' injuries are being closely monitored to expedite their return to the field. Iqbal and Zameer, both sidelined by knee injuries, are due for evaluations and surgeries at the Aspetar Institute in Qatar. Particularly for Iqbal, an assessment is imminent at the renowned facility.

Ihsanullah, who has undergone two elbow surgeries, is continuing his rehabilitation under PCB's guidance. Wasim Jr is still in recovery from a back injury that kept him out of the T20 World Cup. The PCB hopes that these emerging talents will soon bolster the national team's roster once fully fit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024