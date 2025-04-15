Maharashtra's Tech Leap: Advanced Labs to Transform ITIs

The Maharashtra government is taking a giant leap towards modernizing technical education by establishing advanced laboratories in 20 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state. This initiative aims to generate employment and offer support to differently-abled students, according to officials.

The Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation inked three key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with social sector partners. These partnerships were formalized in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to bolster technical education and foster entrepreneurship.

The pacts signed with organizations like Shri Shri Rural Development Program Trust and Schneider Electric India Foundation are geared towards upskilling youth and supporting entrepreneurs. Over the next few years, electrical workshops and state-of-the-art labs will be established at ITIs to benefit around 9,750 youths across various Maharashtra regions.

