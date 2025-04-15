Left Menu

Maharashtra's Tech Leap: Advanced Labs to Transform ITIs

Maharashtra will establish advanced laboratories in 20 ITIs to modernize technical education and support differently-abled students. The state government signed MoUs with social sector partners to enhance vocational training and develop inclusive programs for micro and small entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:08 IST
Maharashtra's Tech Leap: Advanced Labs to Transform ITIs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is taking a giant leap towards modernizing technical education by establishing advanced laboratories in 20 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state. This initiative aims to generate employment and offer support to differently-abled students, according to officials.

The Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation inked three key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with social sector partners. These partnerships were formalized in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to bolster technical education and foster entrepreneurship.

The pacts signed with organizations like Shri Shri Rural Development Program Trust and Schneider Electric India Foundation are geared towards upskilling youth and supporting entrepreneurs. Over the next few years, electrical workshops and state-of-the-art labs will be established at ITIs to benefit around 9,750 youths across various Maharashtra regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025