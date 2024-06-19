Victoria Azarenka Advances to Quarterfinals in Berlin

BERLIN - Former world No.1, Victoria Azarenka, clinched a spot in the quarterfinals of the prestigious grass-court Berlin tournament with a convincing 6-3, 6-3 victory over qualifier Zeynep Sonmez on Wednesday.

Now ranked 19th, Azarenka showcased her experience and skill, breaking her Turkish rival five times while saving five break points. This marked the first meeting between 32-year-old Azarenka and the 22-year-old Sonmez, who had secured her maiden tour-level win earlier this week against Arantxa Rus.

Azarenka, a Belarusian and two-time Grand Slam champion, continues to chase her first grass-court title, having previously reached the semifinals in Berlin in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)