USA's Aaron Jones Wins Toss Against Unbeaten South Africa in T20 World Cup Thriller

Aaron Jones, stand-in skipper for the United States, won the toss and chose to bowl against unbeaten South Africa in a Group 2 Super Eight match in the T20 World Cup. USA had previously defeated Pakistan to qualify, while South Africa has won four matches in Group D.

PTI | Northsound | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:41 IST
United States' stand-in skipper Aaron Jones won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in their Group 2 Super Eight clash in the T20 World Cup held here on Wednesday.

South Africa, maintaining an unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup with four consecutive wins in Group D, faces a formidable opponent in USA, who qualified as the second team from Group A after India, notably having beaten heavyweights Pakistan.

The teams for the match are: South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi. United States: Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones (c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

