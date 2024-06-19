South Africa Women Dominate India in Thrilling ODI

South Africa Women showcased an impressive performance against India Women in the second ODI match on Wednesday.

With Laura Wolvaardt remaining unbeaten on 135, South Africa posted a formidable score of 321/6. Marianne Kapp's exceptional 114 further bolstered the team's standing.

India's bowlers found it challenging to restrict South Africa's determined batting lineup, marking a tough day on the field for the team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)