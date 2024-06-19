Left Menu

South Africa Women Dominate India in Thrilling ODI

South Africa Women arrive victorious against India Women in the second ODI match on Wednesday. Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 135 led the charge, supported by Marianne Kapp's strong performance, culminating in a total of 321/6. Indian bowlers struggled to contain the South African batting lineup.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:50 IST
South Africa Women showcased an impressive performance against India Women in the second ODI match on Wednesday.

With Laura Wolvaardt remaining unbeaten on 135, South Africa posted a formidable score of 321/6. Marianne Kapp's exceptional 114 further bolstered the team's standing.

India's bowlers found it challenging to restrict South Africa's determined batting lineup, marking a tough day on the field for the team.

