Quinton de Kock Sparks South Africa’s Dominating Win Over USA in T20 World Cup

Opener Quinton de Kock propelled South Africa to a commanding total with a blistering half-century in their T20 World Cup Super Eight (Group 2) clash against USA on Wednesday.

De Kock's explosive 74 off 40 balls, which included seven boundaries and five sixes, was complemented by skipper Aiden Markram's 46 off 32. The pair forged a formidable 110-run partnership for the second wicket.

Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs made unbeaten contributions of 36 and 20, respectively. USA's decision to field first saw left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar and spinner Harmeet Singh bag two wickets each, but it wasn't enough to prevent South Africa from racking up 194/4 in 20 overs.

South Africa remain unbeaten in the T20 World Cup, boasting four consecutive wins in Group D, while USA advanced as the second team from Group A, having ousted powerhouses Pakistan en route.

