Dravid Hints at Inclusion of Wrist Spinners for T20 Showdown

India's head coach Rahul Dravid suggested the possible inclusion of wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal for their T20 World Cup Super Eight game against Afghanistan. He emphasized the different conditions in Barbados that favor slow bowlers, remarking on India's flexibility in team composition and strategy.

PTI | Bridgetown | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:46 IST
India's head coach Rahul Dravid on Wednesday hinted at the potential inclusion of wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI for their T20 World Cup Super Eight match against Afghanistan, considering the spin-friendly conditions in Barbados.

Dravid noted the disparity in pitch conditions compared to New York's Nassau County Stadium where pace bowlers thrived. "It's tough to leave anyone out. New York had pace bowlers' conditions...slightly different. We might need something different here," he said, highlighting the strategic shift.

Dravid also emphasized the team's flexibility in their batting order, citing previous instances where players were promoted based on specific match situations, a tactic less seen in Test cricket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

