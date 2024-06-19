Dravid Hints at Inclusion of Wrist Spinners for T20 Showdown
India's head coach Rahul Dravid suggested the possible inclusion of wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal for their T20 World Cup Super Eight game against Afghanistan. He emphasized the different conditions in Barbados that favor slow bowlers, remarking on India's flexibility in team composition and strategy.
- Country:
- Barbados
India's head coach Rahul Dravid on Wednesday hinted at the potential inclusion of wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI for their T20 World Cup Super Eight match against Afghanistan, considering the spin-friendly conditions in Barbados.
Dravid noted the disparity in pitch conditions compared to New York's Nassau County Stadium where pace bowlers thrived. "It's tough to leave anyone out. New York had pace bowlers' conditions...slightly different. We might need something different here," he said, highlighting the strategic shift.
Dravid also emphasized the team's flexibility in their batting order, citing previous instances where players were promoted based on specific match situations, a tactic less seen in Test cricket.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Winning World Cup is my only dream: Kuldeep Yadav in latest episode of DC Cafe
Piyush Chawla Predicts Kuldeep Yadav as Star Spinner for T20 World Cup
Piyush Chawla Backs Kuldeep Yadav as India's Spin Ace for T20 World Cup
Stephen Fleming Advocates for Kuldeep Yadav's Inclusion in India's T20 World Cup Squad