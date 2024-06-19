Dravid Hints at Inclusion of Wrist Spinners for T20 Showdown

India's head coach Rahul Dravid on Wednesday hinted at the potential inclusion of wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI for their T20 World Cup Super Eight match against Afghanistan, considering the spin-friendly conditions in Barbados.

Dravid noted the disparity in pitch conditions compared to New York's Nassau County Stadium where pace bowlers thrived. "It's tough to leave anyone out. New York had pace bowlers' conditions...slightly different. We might need something different here," he said, highlighting the strategic shift.

Dravid also emphasized the team's flexibility in their batting order, citing previous instances where players were promoted based on specific match situations, a tactic less seen in Test cricket.

