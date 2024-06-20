Left Menu

Late Bloomer Michael Folorunsho Shines at European Championship

Michael Folorunsho, who hadn't played in Italy's top division a year ago, has made a remarkable debut representing Italy at the European Championship. The 26-year-old attack-minded midfielder showcased his versatility and determination, earning a spot on the Italy squad and making an impressive start at the tournament.

PTI | Gelsenkirchen | Updated: 20-06-2024 01:04 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 01:04 IST
In a remarkable turn of events, late bloomer Michael Folorunsho, who hadn't set foot in Italy's top division a year ago, made his debut at the European Championship. The 26-year-old midfielder made his tournament entry during Italy's 2-1 win over Albania as a stoppage-time substitute.

Folorunsho's journey to the European stage is a testament to perseverance. He made his Serie A debut only last August and has since become a significant player, scoring five goals for Hella Verona while on loan from Napoli. Versatile, combative, and physically strong, Folorunsho now stands as a beacon of determination.

Speaking beside Italy coach Luciano Spalletti, Folorunsho shared his dream-like journey. Spalletti, who brought him to the Italy squad, had faith in Folorunsho's capabilities since their time together at Napoli. Despite the late rise to prominence, Folorunsho remains grounded, dedicating his success to his family and ready for new challenges, aiming to help Italy secure another European Championship victory.

