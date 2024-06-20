Left Menu

Jamal Musiala's Brilliance Secures Germany's Euro Knockout Spot

Jamal Musiala netted his second goal of the tournament to help Germany defeat Hungary 2-0, securing a spot in the European Championship knockout stage. Musiala's early strike, followed by a goal from captain Ilkay Gündogan, ensured Germany's advance despite Hungary's aggressive play.

PTI | Stuttgart | Updated: 20-06-2024 01:07 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 01:07 IST
Jamal Musiala's Brilliance Secures Germany's Euro Knockout Spot
  • Country:
  • Germany

Jamal Musiala's stellar performance led Germany to a crucial 2-0 victory over Hungary, securing their place in the European Championship knockout stage. Musiala opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, despite fierce protests from Hungary. Captain Ilkay Gündogan sealed the win with a second-half goal.

Germany's 21-year-old forward, Musiala, showcased his talent by scoring his second goal of the tournament, having already netted in a 5-1 victory over Scotland. Hungary, despite their unbeaten streak against Germany, now face a challenging path to advance after a 3-1 loss to Switzerland.

In a high-intensity match, Hungary nearly took the lead early on, forcing Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer into a crucial save. Hungary's goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi also made significant stops, but Germany's dominance in the second half ensured their progression in the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
2
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
3
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global
4
Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024