Jamal Musiala's Brilliance Secures Germany's Euro Knockout Spot

Jamal Musiala's stellar performance led Germany to a crucial 2-0 victory over Hungary, securing their place in the European Championship knockout stage. Musiala opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, despite fierce protests from Hungary. Captain Ilkay Gündogan sealed the win with a second-half goal.

Germany's 21-year-old forward, Musiala, showcased his talent by scoring his second goal of the tournament, having already netted in a 5-1 victory over Scotland. Hungary, despite their unbeaten streak against Germany, now face a challenging path to advance after a 3-1 loss to Switzerland.

In a high-intensity match, Hungary nearly took the lead early on, forcing Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer into a crucial save. Hungary's goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi also made significant stops, but Germany's dominance in the second half ensured their progression in the tournament.

