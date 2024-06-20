Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown: West Indies vs England Super 8s T20 World Cup

In a gripping T20 World Cup Super 8s match, West Indies and England went head-to-head. West Indies scored 180 for 4 in 20 overs, with impressive performances from Johnson Charles and Rovman Powell. England chased successfully with Phil Salt scoring a commanding 87 not out, leading them to victory.

PTI | Grosislet | Updated: 20-06-2024 09:50 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

In an electrifying Super 8s, Group-2 match of the T20 World Cup, West Indies clashed with England in a contest brimming with suspense and skill. West Indies set a formidable target by scoring 180 for four wickets in 20 overs, thanks to pivotal contributions from Johnson Charles and Rovman Powell.

England, undeterred, embarked on the chase with Phil Salt showcasing a masterclass of batting, remaining unbeaten at 87. Contributions from Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow solidified England's innings, culminating in a successful chase of 181 in just 17.3 overs.

The robust bowling line-up on both sides exhibited an intense battle, but it was England's well-rounded approach that sealed their victory in this high-stakes encounter, keeping their hopes alive in the T20 World Cup.

