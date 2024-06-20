Thrilling Showdown: West Indies vs England Super 8s T20 World Cup

In an electrifying Super 8s, Group-2 match of the T20 World Cup, West Indies clashed with England in a contest brimming with suspense and skill. West Indies set a formidable target by scoring 180 for four wickets in 20 overs, thanks to pivotal contributions from Johnson Charles and Rovman Powell.

England, undeterred, embarked on the chase with Phil Salt showcasing a masterclass of batting, remaining unbeaten at 87. Contributions from Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow solidified England's innings, culminating in a successful chase of 181 in just 17.3 overs.

The robust bowling line-up on both sides exhibited an intense battle, but it was England's well-rounded approach that sealed their victory in this high-stakes encounter, keeping their hopes alive in the T20 World Cup.

