Australia on Guard: Bangladesh Threat Looms in Crucial T20 World Cup Clash

As Australia faces Bangladesh in the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup, they are mindful of past upsets and the tricky conditions. Australia's strong batting and pace lineup, alongside strategic bowling choices, will be tested against Bangladesh's experienced bowlers but fragile batting order.

PTI | Northsound | Updated: 20-06-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 12:46 IST
Australia on Guard: Bangladesh Threat Looms in Crucial T20 World Cup Clash
In what appears to be a mismatch on paper, title-favourites Australia must remain cautious of the unpredictable threat posed by Bangladesh in their Super Eight, Group 1, T20 World Cup clash this Friday.

Australia, crowned champions of the 2021 edition, are wary of underestimating Bangladesh after a 1-4 defeat in a T20 International series last year. The Australian team is strategically planning to leverage their pace attack involving Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, along with considering the inclusion of spinners like Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar, owing to the pitch's slowness.

The formidable Australian batting lineup, featuring stars like David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Marsh, aims to collectively excel, while Bangladesh banks on their seasoned bowlers in pursuit of a consistent batting performance, having struggled with low totals in previous matches.

