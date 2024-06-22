Hardik Pandya Lauds Batting Prowess, Credits India's 196 Against Bangladesh

Indian vice-captain Hardik Pandya commended the batting unit for their remarkable performance, racking up a total of 196 runs against Bangladesh, on a track where 180 seemed to be the par-score.

Pandya, contributing with a brisk 27-ball-50, along with significant efforts from Virat Kohli (37), Rishabh Pant (36), and Shivam Dube (34), saw India reach a commendable score. 'The wicket looked alright, par would've been 180, we got 196. That's a good score here,' Pandya remarked during the innings break, also appreciating Dube's composed innings under pressure.

Pandya noted that the pitch would likely slow down as the match progressed, highlighting the importance of disciplined bowling. Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin echoed these sentiments, suggesting fans should recognize the impact of crucial 20s and 30s in modern cricket rather than just milestone scores.

