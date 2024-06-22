India's Dominant Victory Over Bangladesh Secures Semifinals Berth
Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav propelled India to a 50-run victory over Bangladesh in their second Super 8 game of the T20 World Cup, securing a spot in the semifinals. Star batter Virat Kohli found form, contributing 37 runs. India will face Australia next in St Lucia.
India clinched a decisive 50-run victory over Bangladesh in their second Super 8 game of the T20 World Cup, virtually ensuring a place in the semifinals. All-rounder Hardik Pandya and spinner Kuldeep Yadav were instrumental in the win.
Virat Kohli, who scored 37 off 28 balls, found his rhythm at a crucial time. Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya, with notable performances, took India's total to 196 for five, the highest at this venue so far.
Bangladesh struggled in their reply, eventually closing at 146/8. India, unbeaten in the Super 8s, will next face Australia in St Lucia on Monday.
