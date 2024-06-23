Left Menu

Hardik Pandya Shines with Bat and Ball to Propel India into T20 World Cup Semis

Hardik Pandya's crucial fifty and all-round performance helped India secure a place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. His batting and bowling were instrumental in India's victory over Bangladesh. Skipper Rohit Sharma praised Pandya's contributions, highlighting his significance to the team's success.

PTI | Northsound | Updated: 23-06-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 00:08 IST
Hardik Pandya Shines with Bat and Ball to Propel India into T20 World Cup Semis
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya's stellar all-round performance has not only secured India's place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup but also drew high praise from team captain Rohit Sharma. Pandya's fifty, the first by an Indian No. 6 in a T20 World Cup game, along with his crucial wicket, were key to India's 50-run victory over Bangladesh on Saturday. With 89 runs scored in three innings at a strike rate of 141, along with eight wickets to his name so far, Pandya's contributions were undeniable.

Rohit Sharma, speaking at the post-match presentation, emphasized Pandya's role, stating, 'I mentioned in the last game as well, his batting well puts us in good stead. We want to finish well and Hardik being Hardik we know what he is capable of.'

Sharma also lauded the aggressive intent shown by Indian batters, including Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Shivam Dube, contributing to India's imposing total. Despite a valiant effort, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto conceded that his team lacked the necessary intent, especially in the initial overs of their chase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024