Hardik Pandya Shines with Bat and Ball to Propel India into T20 World Cup Semis

Hardik Pandya's stellar all-round performance has not only secured India's place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup but also drew high praise from team captain Rohit Sharma. Pandya's fifty, the first by an Indian No. 6 in a T20 World Cup game, along with his crucial wicket, were key to India's 50-run victory over Bangladesh on Saturday. With 89 runs scored in three innings at a strike rate of 141, along with eight wickets to his name so far, Pandya's contributions were undeniable.

Rohit Sharma, speaking at the post-match presentation, emphasized Pandya's role, stating, 'I mentioned in the last game as well, his batting well puts us in good stead. We want to finish well and Hardik being Hardik we know what he is capable of.'

Sharma also lauded the aggressive intent shown by Indian batters, including Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Shivam Dube, contributing to India's imposing total. Despite a valiant effort, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto conceded that his team lacked the necessary intent, especially in the initial overs of their chase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)