Afghanistan Upsets Australia in T20 Showdown, Eyes Semifinals

In a thrilling turn of events, Afghanistan stunned cricketing giants Australia by 21 runs in their Super Eight clash of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran hit impressive half-centuries to help Afghanistan post a competitive 148 for 6.

All-rounder Gulbadin Naib's career-best bowling figures of 4/20 dismantled the Australian batting lineup, restricting them to 127 in 19.2 overs and paving the way for a historic win. With this victory, Afghanistan has strengthened its chances of making it to the semifinals, pending the results of Monday's match between India and Australia, which could now act as a virtual knockout.

