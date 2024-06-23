Left Menu

Afghanistan Upsets Australia in T20 Showdown, Eyes Semifinals

Afghanistan upset Australia by 21 runs in the T20 World Cup's Super Eight stage. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran led the batting charge. Gulabdin Naib's bowling clinched the victory. With this win, Afghanistan remains a contender for the semifinals, awaiting the outcome of India vs. Australia.

PTI | Kingstown | Updated: 23-06-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 09:35 IST
Afghanistan Upsets Australia in T20 Showdown, Eyes Semifinals
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

In a thrilling turn of events, Afghanistan stunned cricketing giants Australia by 21 runs in their Super Eight clash of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran hit impressive half-centuries to help Afghanistan post a competitive 148 for 6.

All-rounder Gulbadin Naib's career-best bowling figures of 4/20 dismantled the Australian batting lineup, restricting them to 127 in 19.2 overs and paving the way for a historic win. With this victory, Afghanistan has strengthened its chances of making it to the semifinals, pending the results of Monday's match between India and Australia, which could now act as a virtual knockout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024