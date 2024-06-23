Left Menu

Afghanistan's Stunning Triumph Over Australia: A New Dawn in Cricket

Afghanistan's cricket team, under the captaincy of Rashid Khan, achieved a historic 21-run win against Australia in the T20 World Cup, keeping their hopes alive for the semifinals. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran starred with half-centuries, while Gulbadin Naib's career-best bowling sealed the victory. The win signifies a new chapter for Afghanistan cricket.

Updated: 23-06-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 11:16 IST
Rashid Khan
  Country:
  Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

Afghanistan's cricket team, led by skipper Rashid Khan, celebrated a historic victory over Australia in the T20 World Cup, marking a significant milestone for the nation. This momentous 21-run win not only rekindled hopes for the semifinals but also showcased the depth and talent within the squad.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran set a solid foundation, both scoring crucial half-centuries, although Australia managed to restrict them to 148 for 6. The game-changing moment came from all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, who delivered a career-best performance, taking 4 wickets for 20 runs to bowl out Australia for 127 in 19.2 overs.

Reflecting on the win, Rashid Khan expressed immense pride in the team's effort and highlighted the importance of having multiple all-rounders. Naib, honored as the Player of the Match, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that this victory could herald a new era for Afghan cricket. Australia's skipper Mitchell Marsh attributed the loss to an off day, recognizing that Afghanistan simply outplayed them.

