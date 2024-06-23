"Our journey starts now": Afghanistan match-winner Naib after historic win over Australia

Afghanistan pacer Gulbadin Naib who starred for his team with his match-winning performance during their historic win over Australia believes that their team's "journey starts now". It was a moment of jubilation for the entire Afghanistan team and their fans after they clinched their maiden T20I win over the mighty Australia.

Australian pair of Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell were looking to take away the game. Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan looking to turn the tides, entrusted his faith in Naib to deliver the much-needed breakthrough. He bowled four overs straight and took four wickets while giving away 20 runs. He removed the dangerous hard-hitting trio of Stoinis, Maxwell and Tim David to take the game away from the Baggu Greens.

"We were waiting [for this] for a long time. It's a great moment not just for me but for my nation and my people. [It is a] big achievement for our cricket. I have no words to say but thanks to the fans for supporting our career and cricket journey. It's a great teamwork, we worked hard for the last two months and the result is in front of you," Naib said in the post-match presentation. The win served as an icing on the cake for Afghanistan. They avenged the heartbreak that Australia inflicted on them last year in the ODI World Cup.

When Australia were tottering at 91/7, Maxwell battled through cramps, struck an unbeaten 200 and single-handedly chased down 292. But seven months later Afghanistan changed their fortune and left Australia speechless with a spirited all-rounded performance. After the game, Naib was relieved to see his side get the better of Australia.

"Thank god we at last beat Australia. It's a great achievement for our cricket in Afghanistan. If you look at history of our cricket, it is not much. Last ten years, we achieved a lot of goals. This is a big achievement," Naib said with a smile. "We played very good cricket and in the first round we beat New Zealand. Then [to beat] Australia is not easy. They are a world champion team and it is a big achievement for our cricket. We can carry this to the next level. Our journey starts now. We are very lucky to have such a staff and management," he added.

With a reignited hope of sealing a spot in the final four, Afghanistan will face Bangladesh on Monday at Arnos Vale Stadium. (ANI)

