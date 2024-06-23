West Indies Brace for Must-Win Clash Against Unbeaten South Africa

The West Indies face a critical challenge as they gear up for a must-win final Super Eight encounter against an unbeaten South Africa in the T20 World Cup.

Hosting the match, West Indies need a win to secure a semifinal berth, their hopes hanging by a thread despite a regrouped comeback against co-hosts USA. They trounced the USA by nine wickets following their opening game defeat to England.

South Africa have been dominant with six wins, yet they too require a victory to confirm their spot in the semifinals. Much will depend on the explosive performances from players like Shai Hope and Quinton de Kock, making for an exciting showdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)