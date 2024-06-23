Left Menu

West Indies Brace for Must-Win Clash Against Unbeaten South Africa

West Indies are set for a crucial final Super Eight clash against South Africa in the T20 World Cup. To reach the semifinals, WI must defeat SA, who have an all-win record but uncertain semifinal fate. Both teams need a win to ensure their spot in the last-four.

PTI | Northsound | Updated: 23-06-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 12:50 IST
The West Indies face a critical challenge as they gear up for a must-win final Super Eight encounter against an unbeaten South Africa in the T20 World Cup.

Hosting the match, West Indies need a win to secure a semifinal berth, their hopes hanging by a thread despite a regrouped comeback against co-hosts USA. They trounced the USA by nine wickets following their opening game defeat to England.

South Africa have been dominant with six wins, yet they too require a victory to confirm their spot in the semifinals. Much will depend on the explosive performances from players like Shai Hope and Quinton de Kock, making for an exciting showdown.

