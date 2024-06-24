Proteas Triumph: South Africa Seizes Semi-Final Spot in T20 World Cup Thriller
South Africa defeated West Indies by three wickets using the Duckworth-Lewis method in a thrilling match at the Twenty20 World Cup in Antigua. Left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took 3-27, and Marco Jansen hit the winning runs to secure South Africa's spot in the semi-finals, alongside England.
South Africa beat West Indies by three wickets under the Duckworth-Lewis method in a shootout for a semi-final spot at the Twenty20 World Cup in Antigua on Sunday, the unbeaten Proteas joining England in the last four as Group 2 winners. Left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took 3-27 as tournament co-hosts West Indies were restricted to 135-8 in their 20 overs and, after the rain delay, the South Africans held their nerve to chase down their adjusted target of 123.
West Indies spinner Roston Chase took three late wickets to give his team hope but Marco Jansen scored the winning runs with a six off the first ball of the final over to send South Africa into the semi-finals for the third time. The other two semi-finalists will be decided on Monday when India and Australia meet in St Lucia and Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in St Vincent in the last two matches in the Super Eight stage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi 'relieved' after beating Nepal by one run
Sumit Nagal Storms Into Perugia Challenger Semi-Finals
T20 WC: Tabraiz Shamsi's brilliant spell restrict WI to 135/8 against SA
South Africa Clinches Thriller Against West Indies to Reach T20 World Cup Semi-Finals
Sinner and Zverev Triumph in Thrilling Halle Open Semi-Finals