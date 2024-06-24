Proteas Triumph: South Africa Seizes Semi-Final Spot in T20 World Cup Thriller

South Africa beat West Indies by three wickets under the Duckworth-Lewis method in a shootout for a semi-final spot at the Twenty20 World Cup in Antigua on Sunday, the unbeaten Proteas joining England in the last four as Group 2 winners. Left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took 3-27 as tournament co-hosts West Indies were restricted to 135-8 in their 20 overs and, after the rain delay, the South Africans held their nerve to chase down their adjusted target of 123.

West Indies spinner Roston Chase took three late wickets to give his team hope but Marco Jansen scored the winning runs with a six off the first ball of the final over to send South Africa into the semi-finals for the third time. The other two semi-finalists will be decided on Monday when India and Australia meet in St Lucia and Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in St Vincent in the last two matches in the Super Eight stage.

