Left Menu

Proteas Triumph: South Africa Seizes Semi-Final Spot in T20 World Cup Thriller

South Africa defeated West Indies by three wickets using the Duckworth-Lewis method in a thrilling match at the Twenty20 World Cup in Antigua. Left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took 3-27, and Marco Jansen hit the winning runs to secure South Africa's spot in the semi-finals, alongside England.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 10:36 IST
Proteas Triumph: South Africa Seizes Semi-Final Spot in T20 World Cup Thriller
AI Generated Representative Image

South Africa beat West Indies by three wickets under the Duckworth-Lewis method in a shootout for a semi-final spot at the Twenty20 World Cup in Antigua on Sunday, the unbeaten Proteas joining England in the last four as Group 2 winners. Left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took 3-27 as tournament co-hosts West Indies were restricted to 135-8 in their 20 overs and, after the rain delay, the South Africans held their nerve to chase down their adjusted target of 123.

West Indies spinner Roston Chase took three late wickets to give his team hope but Marco Jansen scored the winning runs with a six off the first ball of the final over to send South Africa into the semi-finals for the third time. The other two semi-finalists will be decided on Monday when India and Australia meet in St Lucia and Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in St Vincent in the last two matches in the Super Eight stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024