Afghanistan Eyes Semifinal Dream Hinged on India-Australia Clash

Afghanistan is closely monitoring the India-Australia clash, with high hopes that the 'Men in Blue' will secure a win. This result would provide Afghanistan a golden chance to qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals when they face Bangladesh in the Super Eights match.

Afghanistan's chances for their first-ever World Cup semifinal increased after a significant win against Australia on Saturday. Currently, India leads the group, followed by Australia and Afghanistan, each with 2 points, while Bangladesh lags behind.

Rohit Sharma's team is favored to advance to the final-four owing to a stellar net run rate of 2.425. However, Afghanistan's hopes also hinge on India's performance against Australia. A win for India simplifies Afghanistan's path to the semifinals; a win for Australia complicates it, making Afghanistan's task tougher.

The conditions in the Caribbean have benefited Afghanistan, providing them an edge for their next encounter at the same venue where they recently defeated Australia. Afghanistan's lineup features formidable performers, including openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, who have been outstanding throughout the tournament.

Conversely, Bangladesh, having lost to Australia and India, seem resigned yet aim to end their campaign on a positive note against Afghanistan. Despite their bleak semifinal hopes, senior all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan speaks of wrapping up the tournament on a high note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)