Jamshedpur FC Retains Head Coach Khalid Jameel Until 2026

Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC has officially announced the retention of head coach Khalid Jameel for an additional two years, extending his contract until the end of the 2025-26 season.

An AFC Pro licensed coach, Khalid Jameel originally took over the reins midway through last season, when Jamshedpur FC had managed just two wins in 11 games. His appointment quickly turned the team's fortunes, propelling them to the semi-finals of the 2024 Kalinga Super Cup.

Under his guidance, the club earned 11 points from three wins and two draws in his first five ISL matches, keeping them in the playoff hunt up to the penultimate game. "We aim to win the ISL for our incredible fans," stated Jameel post-renewal. The pre-season camp is tentatively expected to kick off in July.

