Andy Murray's Wimbledon Dilemma Post-Surgery

Andy Murray is undecided about participating in Wimbledon next week following recent back surgery. The 37-year-old underwent surgery after retiring from a match at Queen's Club. His team has yet to confirm his return date, as he continues to work with his medical team on recovery.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-06-2024 16:33 IST
Andy Murray remains uncertain about his participation in Wimbledon next week following a recent back surgery. The 37-year-old tennis star underwent the procedure on Saturday after withdrawing from a match due to injury at Queen's Club.

Murray's team issued a statement on Monday, indicating that the two-time Wimbledon champion is still collaborating with his medical team to determine his return date to the court. 'At this stage, no decisions have been made and we will update further as soon as anything has been finalized,' the statement read.

The former world No. 1 has hinted at retiring later this year. Murray, who claimed Wimbledon titles in 2013 and 2016, retired from his Queen's Club match while trailing Jordan Thompson 4-1 due to issues with his right leg. The veteran player received treatment on his surgically repaired right hip, knee, and lower back during the match.

