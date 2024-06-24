Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Monumental Knock: Blending Brute Force with Elegance

Rohit Sharma delivered a masterclass with a stunning 92 off 41 balls, propelling India to a robust 205 for five against Australia in their final Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup. His aggressive innings included seven fours and eight sixes, captivating fans and setting the stage for a thrilling contest.

PTI | Grosislet | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:17 IST
Rohit Sharma

In a riveting display of power and precision, Rohit Sharma captivated fans with an extraordinary 92 off just 41 balls, leading India to a formidable total of 205 for five against Australia in the final Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup.

Utilizing the best batting surface of the tournament, Rohit's innings showcased a delightful mix of brute force and elegant stroke-play. The Indian skipper hit seven fours and eight sixes, including a record-extending 200th six in the format. His sublime innings began with a flick for four off Mitchell Starc's first over, setting the tone early.

Supported by brief cameos from Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Shivam Dube, India capitalized on Rohit's momentum to register an imposing total. Despite Australia's efforts, including a disciplined spell from Josh Hazlewood, India's batting blitzkrieg left a lasting impression on cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

