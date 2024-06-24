Left Menu

Christian Taylor's Farewell Tour: A Triple Jumper's Legacy in Track and Field

Christian Taylor, a two-time Olympic champion in the triple jump, embarks on his farewell tour. At 34, he's soaking in the moments from Norway to Oregon, reflecting on a career filled with achievements, world titles, and overcoming significant injuries. His journey concludes as he competes to make his third Olympic team.

PTI | Eugene | Updated: 24-06-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 23:08 IST
Christian Taylor, the two-time Olympic champion in triple jump, is on his final tour. At every stop, from Norway to Morocco, he captures selfies and memories. This week in Oregon for the U.S. track trials, Taylor starts his bid for his third Olympic team, reminiscing about his 2012 Olympic debut at Hayward Field.

Over his illustrious career, the 34-year-old Taylor has clinched four world championship titles and narrowly missed breaking the world record by just eight centimeters. His journey hasn't been free of obstacles; a knee injury forced him to change his takeoff leg, akin to a pitcher switching throwing arms mid-career. Despite a torn Achilles in 2021 that nearly ended his career, Taylor returned to compete for one last Olympics.

This farewell season is a reflective period for Taylor and his wife/coach Bea, a retired Austrian hurdler. They cherish each city and every session, knowing it might be their last. While Taylor's career boasts feats like his 18.21-meter jump at the 2015 World Championships, his legacy is also defined by his resilience and the bonds he formed on the track.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

