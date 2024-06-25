Ambassador of India to France Jawed Ashraf inaugurates exhibition on '100 years of India at Olympics'

Ambassador of India to France Jawed Ashraf inaugurated an exhibition on "100 years of India at Olympics" along with France's Minister of Culture Rachida Dati and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. Ashraf took to his official X account and said that the exhibition was sponsored by JSW Sports

The Ambassador added that during the exhibition he talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on the development of sports in India. "Inaugurated the exhibition on "100 years of India at Olympics" sponsored by @jswsports India with Minister of Culture @datirachida and IOC President Thomas Bach. Spoke about PM @narendramodi's emphasis on devt of sports in national transformation & India's case to host Olympics," Ashraf wrote on X.

Speaking at the ocassion, Parth Jindal, Founder of the Inspire Institute of Sport said, "It is our mission at JSW Sports to further the Olympic movement, not just in India, but in the world." In another post on X, Jindal also said that the institute was honoured to be associated with the exhibition

"Honoured to partner with the descendants of Pierre de Coubertin and sponsor the first exhibit on the co-founder of the International Olympic Committee and the man who brought back the Olympic Games in 1896- his values of sport, togetherness and Olympism is something we at the JSW group believe in and by honouring him, we hope to spread his message to Paris, India and the world. - we are proud to be a part of this and can't wait for our Indian athletes to make our country proud @Paris2024 - through @IIS_Vijayanagar and the work we are doing @jswsports is proud to be directly behind 30 of India's athletes and indirectly involved with more than 50% of the Indian contingent," Parth Jindal posted on X, In the upcoming Paris Olympics, India will be looking to outdo their all-time best tally of seven medals, including a gold, which they achieved in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In the Paralympics, India aims to surpass their best tally of 19 medals, including five gold, achieved at the 2020 edition in Tokyo.

India bagged six quotas in boxing for the Paris Olympics 2024 with Amit Panghal (51 kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57 Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg) in different categories. Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women's 75kg), two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (women's 50kg) and Preeti Pawar (women's 54kg) had clinched their respective quotas in the Asian Games at Hangzhou last year.

The rest of India's three quotas came during the Boxing World Qualifiers event in June. Amit, Nishant and Jaismine all won their quarterfinal bouts in their respective weight categories to obtain the quota. The Summer Olympics will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year. (ANI)

