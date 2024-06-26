Emma Raducanu's Steady Approach: 'My Own Pace'

Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, is taking her career at her own pace, opting out of the French Open and the Paris Olympics recently.

After her victory over Sloane Stephens at the Eastbourne International's first round, where she triumphed 6-4, 6-0, Raducanu inscribed 'My own pace' on a courtside camera. The 21-year-old emphasized her independence from external pressures and opinions.

Raducanu will participate as a wild-card entry in Wimbledon next week, having missed last year's tournament due to hand and ankle injuries. Up next, she will face No. 5 seed Jessica Pegula, fresh off her win at the Berlin Ladies Open.

Meanwhile, top-seed Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, withdrew from Eastbourne on Monday. Men's highlights included victories by Lorenzo Sonego and Emil Ruusuvuori in their first-round matches.

