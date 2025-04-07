Left Menu

Jessica Pegula Clinches Charleston Open in Thrilling All-American Showdown

Jessica Pegula claimed victory in the Charleston Open, defeating Sofia Kenin 6-3, 7-5 in the first all-American final since 1990. Pegula, overcoming her Miami Open loss, adapted well to the clay surface, securing her second title of the season. Despite Kenin's efforts, Pegula mounted a comeback to win.

Updated: 07-04-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 02:04 IST
Jessica Pegula

Top seed Jessica Pegula delivered a commanding performance to defeat Sofia Kenin 6-3, 7-5, winning the Charleston Open in Sunday's first all-American final at the event since 1990. Pegula, ranked world number four, bounced back from her Miami Open defeat to Aryna Sabalenka with a seamless transition to the green clay surface, capturing her second singles title of the season and the eighth of her career.

Pegula initially took command by breaking Kenin in the opening game and nearly repeated the feat in the third. Kenin, however, stood resilient, saving two break points and then breaking back to level the score at 2-2. Kenin aimed to take control in her next service game but was thwarted as Pegula broke back, eventually securing the first set in just over half an hour.

Despite stumbles with her serve in the second set, Pegula fought back against Kenin's strong backhand winners. At 5-2, Kenin seemed poised to force a decider, but Pegula saved three set points and impressively won six consecutive games to clinch the victory.

