Indian Women's Cricket Team Geared Up for One-Off Test Against South Africa

In a recent press conference, Indian women cricket team's head coach Amol Muzumdar emphasized the special nature of Test cricket and the team's readiness for the one-off Test against South Africa. Thanks to domestic inter-zonal tournaments, the team is well-versed in the red-ball format.

Muzumdar acknowledged the critical role of Test matches, expressing his pleasure over the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) efforts to include inter-zonal tournaments. After consecutive Test wins against England and Australia in December 2023, the team is gearing up for more achievements.

Noting the importance of continuous improvement, Muzumdar stated, "There's scope for improvement in all three departments; there always is, along with fitness." The prospective debut of players like Shubha Satheesh and the inclusion of Shabnam Md Shakil were also discussed as the team looks set for future challenges.

